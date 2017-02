VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a worker fell while on the job at STIHL Inc., on Thursday afternoon.

STIHL said the incident happened at 536 Viking Drive.

Virginia Beach EMS said the fall was labeled an “industrial accident.”

The company also said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

EMS said the man, who is in his 40s, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.