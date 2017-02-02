× Tax season is a time when scammers are coming for your personal information

Dare County, NC – When you get an email from your boss requesting information you’ll normally want to respond quickly but hold on we have a warning for you.

Experts say scammers from around the world know people are filing their taxes and dealing with a lot of personal information.

They’re hoping to get their hands on it.

It’s happening here in our area and across the country.

The Dare County Sheriff issued a warning after certain school district employees were issued an email that appeared to be from their boss, the superintendent of schools – Dr. Sue Burgess.

The requested copies of the employees’ w2 forms and other vital personal information.

The finance officer had suspicion and talked to the superintendent’s office and they realized a fraudster was behind the email.

The Sheriff’s Office got involved.

Cyber Security experts Charles Tendell said tax season is also when scammers are crawling out of the woodwork.

“The scammers are out in masses, coming from the left and right so they’re going to be coming at you through email, phone calls, you might even get some text messages and some Facebook messages sent to you,” said Tendell.

Problem are being reported across the country.

In Greensboro, North Carolina teachers in Davidson County had their personal information compromised when the district sent out their W2 information after receiving a phony email.

In Indianapolis 4,000 employees from one business were notified that their W-2’s were in the hands of a scammers.

“It`s just really scary because it`s just something you have no control over and when you join a company, you kind of take that for granted that your identity is going to be protected,” said a victim who didn’t want to be identified.

Dare County Sheriff’s Officials issued the following information:

Last year a similar email was sent and the fraud was attempted from the Virginia Tidewater area.

Phishing is when people on the internet attempt to commit fraud by impersonating a business or other entity to trick you into giving out your personal information.

Do not reply, email, text or call the person that asks for your personal and/or financial information. Do not click the links within the email either, even if the message appears to be from an organization you trust. Legitimate businesses do not ask you to send your sensitive information through unsecured channels, such as email.