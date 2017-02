Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Move over Animal Planet, we've got a local Puppy Bowl that'll have Hampton Roads animal lovers very excited!

The Virginia Beach SPCA is hosting their own Puppy Bowl and Adoption event this weekend.

Sunday, February 5th from 12pm to 3pm, you can head out to Happy Paws Pet Training center to catch adoptable pets playing in their own "big game".

There will also be K9 Nose Work Demonstrations.

The suggested donation to attend is $5.