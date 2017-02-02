Poll says Virginians are okay with “bathroom bill”

DURHAM, NC - MAY 10: Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Debate over transgender bathroom access spreads nationwide as the U.S. Department of Justice countersues North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 2 (HB2) that dictate what bathrooms transgender individuals can use. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – A poll released on Thursday morning says Virginians are okay with the “bathroom bill.”

The poll from the Watson Center at Christopher Newport University says 45% support the bill, while 42% are against. The bill would mean people would have to use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological gender, not the one they identify with.

A similar bill failed in the Virginia General Assembly last month, but the issue has raised controversy in North Carolina.

Numbers show the results of the poll are split along party lines. In Hampton Roads, 46% of respondents say people should use the bathroom that corresponds to the gender they are born with, but 39% say it should be based on the gender they live by.