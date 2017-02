Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In a game that went back and forth for all 40 minutes, Old Dominion never wavered, and found a way to edge out Florida International 64-57. B.J. Stith led the way for ODU (14-8, 7-3 C-USA) with 15 points. Ahmad Caver contributed 14 points and six assists, while Trey Porter posted 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Monarchs outscored the Golden Panthers 33 to 23 in the second half.

ODU is back at the Ted Constant Center on Saturday against Florida Atlantic. Tip-off set for 7 p.m.