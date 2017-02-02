× First Warning Forecast: Rain/snow mix possible Friday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a few snowflakes Friday morning.

Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the low and mid 30s. Heading into Friday, we will be keeping and eye on a frontal system stalled just to our south. Some moisture will ride along the frontal system giving us a chance for a little bit of rain. With cold air in place, we could see some sleet or snowflakes, especially for our southern areas. Little to no accumulation is expected. Drier air will move in by the afternoon as high pressure builds over the area. We will see some partial clearing. It will be a chilly end to the workweek with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A dry day on tap for Saturday. If you’re heading out to the Polar Plunge, it’s going to be a chilly one! Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We are keeping a slight chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. There will be very little moisture available, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. It will be a few degrees milder, with highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to start with a chance for a rain/snow/sleet mix early (25%). Drier conditions in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

