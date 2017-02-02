Eyebrow Microblading – what it is and why it’s a celebrity favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Eyebrows are a hot topic of conversation. They are the beauty industry's current fascination and eyebrow microblading is the latest beauty obsession. But what is it and why is it a celebrity favorite?

Celebrities including Kathy Griffin, Bella Thorne and many more sport their flawless arches on the red carpet. Perfect eyebrows seem to be everywhere, but on your own face.

“I have personally been drawing them on since I was 17. Because they’re blond and pretty much invisible," said Rachelle Ann Banks.

But now, there's a new way to make eyebrows pop. Microblading is the newest trend hitting Hampton Roads.

“Microblading is a semi permanent makeup that mimics actual growing hair on your eyebrows," said Rickina Velte, an esthetician in Virginia Beach called The Lash CEO.

First, the perfect eyebrow shape for your face is mapped out. After color matching ink to brow hairs, a blade made of more than 14 tiny needles is used to feather hair strokes into the skin.

“I have to make sure I create those strokes to guide along that pattern or else you’ll have criss-cross looks and it looks obvious like you’ve done something to do them," said Velte.

That's the allure of microblading and why many people prefer it over regular tattooing.

“Sometimes I do it and I’m like oh my gosh I can’t even tell where the hair is and where the strokes are," said Velte.

The scratching sound from the blade may sound scary, but after a layer of numbing cream, clients say it doesn't hurt.

“It’s very very light tingling sensation. Nothing painful, but you can tell something has happened," said Jessica Cunningham. She raves about her first visit and came back to Velte for a touchup.

“I have very sensitive skin and I didn’t have any problems. So I was afraid it might burn or itch, but nothing. For me the aftermath was less than waxing," said Cunningham.

Many women get microblading so they don't have to fill in their eyebrows every day. Microblading is semi-permanent and lasts between one and three years. It's highly recommended clients do not have sun or tanning bed exposure for 30 days prior to microblading. The skin does tend to scab after microblading, but that will heal. Velte recommends making an effort not to sweat the day of the procedure or for 10 days after. Consuming alcohol or caffeine the night before or day of microblading isn't recommended either.

Rachelle Anne Banks leads a busy lifestyle in Virginia Beach. She got microblading for the first time because her eyebrows are her biggest insecurity.

“I’m going to love it. I know I’m going to love it. One, I can wake up in the morning and not have to do them and not feel self-conscious about it. It’s a huge thing, not very many people have seen me without my eyebrows. They’ve been a huge insecurity of mine," said Banks.

For Velte, she said watching her clients walk away with something new besides eyebrows is why she loves her job.

“The biggest thing I see is just confidence. It gives people confidence when they didn’t have any. And it gives people the feeling of, wow this Is really me," said Velte.