Deep Creek School up for sale

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – The original Deep Creek School is up for sale.

Chesapeake Public School District posted the document about selling the 11. 6 acres on their website.

The school was built in 1923 with an additional building being added on in 1946.

Deep Creek School is located at 140 George Washington Highway North.

It eventually became a high school, junior high school, and intermediate school.

The facility closed down in 2013.