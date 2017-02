Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the oceanfront Thursday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire is at a two-story apartment building on 56th Street and Atlantic Ave.

The fire is believed to have started in the right rear room.

Crews were sent to the scene around 2:30 p.m., and the fire was out within minutes, officials said.

The fire department said there are no injuries reported.