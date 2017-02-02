Catching up with Cousins

HOUSTON, Texas – Last Sunday, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins played in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl. He will not play in Sunday’s Super Bowl 51. However, the ‘Skins QB is here in Houston.

“It’s a natural fit to work with the Puppy Bowl, as my wife and I have fostered dogs for several years,” Cousins told News 3. “All the dogs in the Puppy Bowl are from rescue shelters and are up for adoption. They’ve had 100% adoption thru the 13 years of the Puppy Bowl.”

Working as an ambassador for Puppy Bowl XIII, Cousins made several stops on “Radio Row” at the Super Bowl 51 media center in downtown Houston. The record-setting QB even joined radio stations from NFC East cities like New York and Dallas – each grilling him about impending free agency and his unsettled future in Washington.

News 3 asked him how difficult it is to not get frustrated about the continuous contract questions.

“They’re all good problems to have,” Cousins said smiling. “As some of the coaches have said to me: they’re champagne problems and you put them in perspective. I’m enjoying the process and looking forward to what this next year holds.”

While Cousins is through playing this season, and perhaps for good in Washington, you can watch his promoted event: Puppy Bowl XIII Sunday at 3pm on Animal Planet.