× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm again today but colder ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Colder air and snowflakes… A cold front will slowly slide through the region today, kicking off our cooling trend for the rest of the week. Expect a spread of temperatures this morning from near freezing to the 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 50s for most areas. Some spots in NC could top 60, while some of our northern areas may get stuck in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be much lighter today and shifting from the SW to the north.

Clouds will build back in tonight with a stray shower possible but not likely. Overnight lows will fall to near 40. Highs will reach to near 50 on Thursday, near normal for this time of year. Skies will clear through the day with light north winds.

We could see a few snowflakes on Friday but (as of now) little to no accumulation is expected. We are also keeping an eye on Sunday. Rain showers are possible during the day but a few snowflakes could mix in for Sunday morning.

Today: Partly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows near 40. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs near 50. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 1st

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow – Richmond

2007 Minor Snow South Central VA, Northeast NC

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.