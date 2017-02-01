Poquoson High student dies after collapsing in school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POQUOSON, Va. - A Poquoson High School student died unexpectedly Wednesday at a local hospital after collapsing in school.

According to Poquoson Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Parrish, Michael Belknap was taken to a local hospital by Poquoson Fire-Rescue after he collapsed.

Parrish says additional resources and counseling will be available at the school for the students throughout the rest of the day.

Students are also signing a memorial banner at the school that will be given to Belknap's family.

There is no information available on the medical condition that led to the collapse, but officials say it is not trauma related.