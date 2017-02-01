Party ideas to make the big game bigger at your house on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - You want to have fun while watching the "Big Game," even when you're not watching the game or the commercials. So we turn to our party planner Amy Stevens from A Lively Affair (alivelyaffair.com) for some decorating and party tips.

Looking for some of the places Amy mentioned? Here are a few:

Party Supplies - Jollity & Co. Party Boutique, www.shopjollity.co

Felt Football Craft - Little Stitch Studio, www.littlestitchstudionorfolk.com

Game Bingo Cards - Flamingo Toes, www.flamingotoes.com/2014/01/big-game-party-ideas-giveaway/

Baked Goods - Cookies by Design, www.cookiesbydesign.com

(Tell them you saw it on Coast Live. You won't get a discount but do it anyway!)