One killed, one injured in training incident at New Mexico military testing area

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – One person died and another was hurt in a training incident involving two F-16 fighter jets at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Stars and Stripes reports.

According to Stars and Stripes, the incident took place Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the Red Rio Bombing Range.

The jets deployed an “air-to-surface ordinance” just before the incident, according to Air Force Base officials.

The two injured personnel were taken to Gerald Champion Memorial Medical Facility, where one person was pronounced dead later that evening.

The accident is still under investigation.