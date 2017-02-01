Norfolk Botanical Garden shows us the right way to prune a crape myrtle on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Every year, many people across coastal Virginia commit "crape murder." Les Parks from Norfolk Botanical Garden is here to show us the right way to prune a crape myrtle because chances are you've been doing it wrong.

Presented by Norfolk Botanical Garden.

February is Family Fun Month at Norfolk Botanical Garden. For the month of February bring your dog or bike to the Garden and explore our 12 miles of paved pathways.

Members: always free admission/Fido is Free too.

Not Yet Members: Admission + Fido fee of $5.

Bikes are included with Garden admission.

For more information www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org