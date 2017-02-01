× Newport News Police looking for clarification about juvenile gun rights

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News police are looking for clarification about the rights juveniles have when it comes to possessing a gun.

Currently, anyone under 18 cannot have a gun, except in two cases: hunting and when a juvenile is in their home, their parents’, grandparents’ or guardian’s.

Police said this causes an issue for them. “If we go on scene and the juvenile has a weapon and the parent isn’t aware of it, we have no legal ground to take the weapon at that point because of the way the code is written,” said Capt. Jason Bollhorst.

That’s why police are working with Delegate Marcia Price to add verbiage to the bill that would say a juvenile needs to have parent consent to have that gun. Capt. Bollhorst added if the police department is investigating a case and have probable cause when it comes to the gun in question, they can take it.

“But if we don’t have the probable cause to confiscate the gun, then it does create issues again. We’re at a standstill. Without the parental portion of this house bill we are not able to take action,” said Capt. Bollhorst.