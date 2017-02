× Watch: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in public discussion at VMI

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in Lexington, Virginia where she participated in a seated conversation, answering questions from her biographers and Georgetown Law professors Mary Hartnett and Wendy Williams.

The event took place at Cameron Hall on the campus of Virginia Military Institute.

This is Justice Ginsburg’s only public appearance related to this visit to Lexington.