Happy Janet-versary, Houston!

HOUSTON, Texas - 13 years ago today, Super Bowl halftime shows - and live television - changed forever.

On February 1, 2004 in what's now known as NRG Stadium (site of Sunday's Super Bowl 51), Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake combined for half a second of mischief that nearly cost CBS half a million dollars. Janet was "over-exposed" during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXVIII.

Sports Radio 610's John P. Lopez covered the game. "All of a sudden, we in the press box all just kind of looked at each other," Lopez explained. "Then all of a sudden, since Twitter wasn't really anything, we were getting emails and notes and texts. At the time in the stadium, unless you really were playing attention - it was 'Did that really just happen?"

"It was one of those moments you knew was going to be historic," recalled Falcons tight end Darion Griswold.

Lady Gaga will perform at halftime of Super Bowl 51 in Houston's NRG Stadium.