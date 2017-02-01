× First Warning Forecast: Tracking colder air and a chance for snowflakes

Tracking colder air and a chance for snowflakes….Brace yourself! We’re tracking another big chill, along with a chance for a few snowflakes.

Today will be the last mild day for a while. We’re tracking highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under clouds and sunshine. Overall, our rain chances are low. Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the lower 40s.

On Thursday, with our winds from the north, we’ll see high temperatures in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. By Friday and Saturday, much colder weather arrives, with highs in the lower 40s!

On Friday, we’re going to pay close attention to the forecast. Some moisture will ride along a stalled front to our south, bringing some rain especially for our southern communities. However, it will be cold enough that a few snowflakes could mix in with that rain, especially early Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Then, by Sunday, another weather system could push some rain and possibly a few more snowflakes our way, especially early Sunday. We’ll track it closely from the Elephant Insurance First Warning Weather Center over the next few days.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Some Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: W/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sun and Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow – Richmond

2007 Minor Snow South Central VA, Northeast NC

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.