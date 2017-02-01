DJ Bee of 103 Jamz talks Missy Elliot’s new song and more music news on Coast Live

Posted 5:05 pm, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:04PM, February 1, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 103 Jamz is back on Coast Live to talk music news including the latest from Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, the feud between Azaelia Banks and Rihanna, Missy Elliot's new video and the latest from the iHeartRadio Music Awards.