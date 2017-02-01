Dare Co. School employees sent fraudulent email requesting personal information

DARE Co., N.C. – Dare County School employees were sent an email on Wednesday that was fraudulent, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The email appears to be from Dr. S. Burgess and requests a copy of employees’ W2 along with other personal information.

Dr. Burgess has verified that no email was sent from that office.

The Sheriff’s Office says last year a similar email was sent and the fraud was attempted from the Virginia Tidewater area.

Employees are urged not to reply, email, text or call the person that asks for your personal and/or financial information.

Do not click the links within the email either, even if the message appears to be from an organization you trust.

Legitimate businesses do not ask you to send your sensitive information through unsecured channels, such as email.