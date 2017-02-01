Country music’s Chris Young has a contest for musicians and coffee lovers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with country star Chris Young about his music and his coffee. For the Folgers Best Part of Wakin’ Up™ Jingle Contest, Chris is encouraging aspiring musicians to create and submit their own version of the iconic jingle for the chance to win a mentoring session and a grand prize of $25,000!