HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with country star Chris Young about his music and his coffee. For the Folgers Best Part of Wakin’ Up™ Jingle Contest, Chris is encouraging aspiring musicians to create and submit their own version of the iconic jingle for the chance to win a mentoring session and a grand prize of $25,000!
Country music’s Chris Young has a contest for musicians and coffee lovers on Coast Live
-
Corey Crockett talks music news and office party stress on Coast Live
-
Jermaine Dupri is looking for the next big rap star on Coast Live
-
Clay Walker talks about living with MS and the value of caregivers on Coast Live
-
Artist Spotlight with musician Matt Thomas on Coast Live
-
2016: The year the music died
-
-
Charles Esten talks about his music and Nashville on Coast Live
-
How cops and barbers are working together on Coast Live
-
Coop talks celeb congrats, a performance fail and a princess petition on Coast Live
-
Author of the male version of “Eat, Pray, Love” on Coast Live
-
We spotlight another talented local artist on Coast Live
-
-
Leon Russell, member of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, dies at 74
-
CMA Awards 2016: Beyoncé goes Nashville and the night’s big winners
-
An athlete shares his Special Olympics experience on Coast Live