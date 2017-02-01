× AAA holding child seat round up to encourage people to get rid of old car seats

AAA is taking action to raise awareness about the possible dangers of using old or damaged car safety seats.

They don’t recommend you use car seats that are over six years old, have been purchased from a thrift store or yard sale, have parts missing or have been recalled.

To encourage people to get rid of their old seats, AAA is holding a child seat round up for the month of February.

This is the 28th year they’ve held the event.

You can drop off a safety seat between Feb. 1 – 28 at these locations:

Any AAA Tidewater Virginia branch location

Hampton Roads Wal-Mart locations (excluding Williamsburg, North Main Street in Suffolk and Gloucester)

As an incentive to drop off your old car seats, Wal-Mart will give out a $5 Wal-Mart gift card for each seat turned in (maximum 2 per person).

At the end of the month, all of the seats collected will be recycled by Waste Management of Virginia, Inc.