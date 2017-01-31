Tributes pour in for Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed in Yemen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Across the nation, people are paying tribute to 36-year-old William “Ryan” Owens, a locally-based Navy SEAL killed in action over the weekend.

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants catcher, posted a tribute on his Instagram account, saying he met Owens and his son back in 2012.

“Words don’t do justice for the gratitude that I have for people like Ryan that sacrifice their lives fighting against evil, so that we may live with freedom,” Posey wrote.

Owens died from wounds suffered during a raid against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen on Sunday morning. Three other American service members were hurt during the raid.

This morning, on the House floor, Congressman Scott Taylor, a retired Navy SEAL, spoke about Owens’ death, reciting the words of Andrew Stumpf.

In a Skype interview, Congressman Taylor tells News 3 that he did not personally know Owens, but many of his friends did.

“It makes you understand very vividly that we’re still in the fight, our people are still there, and our community, Hampton Roads, still has men and women that are forward of course all around the world,” he says.

Owens’ family is expected to head to Dover for an off-ramp ceremony in the coming days.

The military sent News 3 a statement from the Owens’ family: