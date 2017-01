Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More than half of American employees leave vacation days unused. So the U.S. Travel Association has dubbed January 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day to encourage Americans to start thinking about how they will use their vacation days in 2017.

Travelzoo’s senior editor Gabe Saglie shares tips on how to best use this day to plan a vacation by looking at the top value destinations of the year.