Nauticus to host Homeschool Day in February

NORFOLK, Va. – Homeschooled children can experience a special day enjoying Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin in February.

The day is designed for children who are homeschooled, featuring hands-on science programs, demonstrations, movies, and more!

Lively education programs will illustrate different principles of science, from simple machines to weather patterns.

Students will also be able to explore the Battleship Wisconsin in addition to watching The Living Sea in hi-def and Aircraft Carrier in 3D in the Nauticus Theater.

Homeschool Day will be February 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission is $7.57 per adult or children ages 4-17. Children three and under are free.