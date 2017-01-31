Husband of Williamsburg-James City Co. School Board member pleads guilty for child porn

JAMES CITY, Co., Va. – The husband of a Williamsburg-James City County School Board member pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said 69-year-old Charles Young, of James City County, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, in August 2016, a family member of Young’s called the James City County Police to report that Young was in possession of child pornography.

The family member provided enough information to allow police to obtain a search warrant for Young’s home.

Detectives found a number of electronic devices and ultimately a forensic examiner found more than 22,000 images of child pornography.

Young also admitted to receiving a movie containing images of minor males engaged in sexually explicit activity.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 15, 2016.

Previously, there was an online petition is asking Sandra Young, a Williamsburg-James City County School Board Member, to resign because of her husband’s charges.

Sandra said she did not know about his activities.

Young faces a minimum five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 17.