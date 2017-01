HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton High defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe is set to announce where he’ll be playing college football. The Crabber will announce his decision at 3:30 p.m.

Conliffe has 28 scholarship offers, including offers from Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and USC. According to 247Sports, Conliffe is ranked the 12th best prospect in the state of Virginia for 2017.