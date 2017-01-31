Former Virginia Beach middle school teacher guilty of assault on student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former Landstown Middle School teacher was found guilty of assault and battery on a student when he was a teacher at the school.

Daniel Board, 46, was charged following an incident at Landstown Middle School on September 16, 2016.

Board, who was employed as a math teacher at the school at the time of the incident, allegedly had students in his class “hold down” a male student while he wrote the word “focus” on the student’s forehead.

A source close to the case said Board then told a female student sitting behind the male student to hit him whenever he said something “stupid.”

The student was allegedly hit at least three times, according to our source.

Board was placed on administrative leave after the incident and has since resigned.

