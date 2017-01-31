× First Warning Forecast: Temps are warming up, then cooling down

Temps are warming up, then cooling down….As we move through our Tuesday, we’ll start the day on the cold side, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. By afternoon, under gusty south-southwesterly winds, high temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the lower 40s.

On Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will slide in from the north and settle just to our south late Wednesday. On Thursday, highs will cool back into the 40s. A few showers are possible on Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

This weekend, we’ll see highs in the lower 40s under mostly sunny on Saturday. By Sunday, rain is possible with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Today: Sun and Clouds. Mild and Windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: S/SW 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Chilly and Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Clouds and Sun. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow – Richmond

1966 Winter Storm – Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

