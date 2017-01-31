Fighting division with kindness on Coast Live

Posted 3:27 pm, January 31, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Whether it’s holding the door for a stranger, volunteering to help those in need, or simply saying thank you with a smile when someone holds the door for us – Jill Lublin (author of Profit of Kindness) says these and other simple, everyday acts of kindness can help bring our nation together during what many would call a tumultuous time in our country’s history.