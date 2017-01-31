Airline postpones start of service due to “challenging perceptions” around Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Elite Airways is delaying the start of service at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, the airline announced Monday.

Service was scheduled to begin on March 13th, but is being postponed because of “challenging perceptions” about the airport, a press release stated.

The Peninsula Airport Commission used $3.5 million of state funds to pay off a loan, according to the airport. Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Lane says that was an improper way to use the money and asked the state to suspend state money going to the airport. The Commission says it properly and legally used state funds, according to a press release from the airport. Lane says the money was only supposed to be used for capital improvements of the facilities.

The loan was needed after the Commission was left with millions in payments because the Commission guaranteed a loan for People Express Airline. The airline went out of business and defaulted on the loan.

A Peninsula Airport Commission meeting is being held on Tuesday afternoon.