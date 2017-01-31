Chesapeake School Board votes no to rezoning neighborhoods

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – City Council voted Monday against rezoning neighborhoods, according to a Chesapeake Public Schools official.

The rezoning would have brought more than 40 homes and families were concerned that would overcrowd Chesapeake schools even more.

The Willow Lakes, David’s Mill, Lakes of Jolliff and Jolliff Woods communities are what would have been potentially be affected.

According to the city of Chesapeake’s agenda, the planning commission was recommending council to approve the rezoning because the housing developers would have connected Willow Lake and David’s Mill Drives.

This would have created another way in and out of the community. The developers, Coastal Virginia Developers would have also given the city $4,000 cash for each house built.

On Monday the School Board voted four to three to deny the entire proposed plan for the establishment of the new attendance zones.

Two board members were absent from the vote, according to a Chesapeake Public Schools official.

