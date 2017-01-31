HOUSTON, Texas - While in Houston covering Super Bowl 51, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler caught-up with CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Wink asked Jason about Kirk Cousins' future in Washington (1st answer) and what the offseason may hold for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2nd answer).
Catching up with CBS’s Jason La Canfora
-
Rams interview Sean McVay for second time during head coaching search
-
Everything you need to know about the NFC and AFC Championship games
-
Watch: Exclusive access to the NFL Experience at Super Bowl 51
-
Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons
-
Michael Vick rumored to retire after not being picked up in 2016
-
-
Bet on blonde? Lady Gaga’s hair color just one of several Super Bowl prop bets
-
NFL Divisional Playoff match-ups finalized
-
Patriots handle Steelers 36-17 in AFC Championship, clinch NFL-record ninth Super Bowl appearance
-
LaRoy Reynolds reports at Super Bowl Opening Night
-
Falcons, Patriots advance to Super Bowl LI
-
-
Redskins QB Kirk Cousins added to 2017 Pro Bowl
-
Redskins promote Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator
-
Heinz gives employees Monday after the Super Bowl off, calls for America to do the same