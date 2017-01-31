Advice for parents wondering what the kids are doing online on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. - We turn to experts from Hampton University to offer advice for parents about sites and habits that could be risky for kids online. Allie-Ryan Butler and Dr. Barbara Inman help us make sense of social media sites, some you may not have heard of, that are often hazardous playgrounds for impressionable minds.
