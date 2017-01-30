Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 years for Quick Mart robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 38-year-old Virginia Beach man was sentenced Monday to serve 15 years in prison for the 2016 robbery of a Quick Mart convenience store.

According to court documents, Michael Shawn Weaver was armed with an airsoft gun when he entered the store on May 1, 2016. He ordered two customers to the ground before going behind the counter and ordering the clerk to open the register. Weaver took all the cash from the drawer before leaving the store.

After a news release about the robbery was sent out, an employee at the Hilton hotel recognized Weaver as being a guest in the hotel. The next day, an employee at 17th Street Surf Shop identified Weaver as a customer who changed clothes in the store. Weaver gave his clothes to the employee and asked him to throw them out.

Weaver was apprehended by police and he confessed to the robbery. The airsoft gun was found in a dumpster beside the Quick Mart store. He was ultimately charged with Robbery, two counts of Abduction, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Circuit Court Judge Steven C. Frucci sentenced Weaver to 30 years in prison with 15 years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve.

RELATED:

Police catch Virginia Beach Quick Mart armed robbery suspect