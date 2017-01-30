Two men help rescue driver from truck submerged in Southampton County swamp

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Two citizens came to the rescue after a man’s pickup truck was partially submerged in a swampy area off road.

On Sunday at 4:42 p.m., deputies responded to a call for a crash with injuries on Route 189 near Pretlow Road.

When they arrived, they saw the truck had extensive damage and was partially submerged in the swampy area.

The driver, 51-year-old George Baker, was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital and was airlifted to Norfolk with what appeared to be serious injuries.

According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Doering and Curtis Hamlin Jr. witnessed the crash and were the first two people on scene after they called 911.

Doering and Hamlin got on top of the vehicle to help fire and rescue personnel safely remove Baker from the truck. The vehicle had not been stabilized and was partially sitting in a swampy area.

The two men entered the cold water and positioned themselves on top of the vehicle to do whatever they could to help save Baker.

“Mr. Hamlin and Mr. Doering should be applauded for their efforts to help a complete stranger in their time of need while never stopping to consider the danger that the situation presented. Thank you for being exemplary citizens and role models to your community,” the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Baker was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.