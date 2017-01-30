Police: Hampton man falls asleep with gun in hand, accidentally shoots woman

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting a 21-year-old woman, according to police.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call regarding a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Turret Lane.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with what appeared to be multiple gun shot wounds. She is expected to be okay.

Police say the suspect, Terry De’Shawn Davis, fell asleep with a firearm in his hands which he accidentally fired once, hitting the victim.

The path of the projectile made it seem that the victim was hit by multiple bullets, but she was only struck by one bullet.

Davis, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.