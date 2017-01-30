× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Snow today, 60s tomorrow!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Snow one day, 60s the next! That’s Hampton Roads weather for you.

Expect a chilly start to your Tuesday with overnight lows down into the 20s. But a stiff southwest wind will warm us up quickly. Under partly cloudy skies, expect high temperatures near 60 degrees!

Wednesday will be our transition day. A cold front will cross the region but stall out. Most of us should make it into the mid-to-upper 50s. But with a cold front draped across the area there will be big swings in temperatures.

And then it’s back to reality, with high temperatures only in the 40s through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

A quick-moving system could bring us a few showers on Friday, but we are expecting more clouds than anything else. A more robust system will likely bring us rain on Sunday. Some of that wet weather could linger into early on Monday.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1966 Winter Storm: Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

2010 Winter Storm: 7 – 15 inches of Snow from Richmond southeast to Tidewater, 10 inches Delmarva, 4 inches Northern Outer Banks

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

Join me on Facebook HERE.

Follow me on Twitter HERE.

Check Interactive Radar here: http://wtkr.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/