Norfolk State’s Jonathan Wade named MEAC co-Player of the Week

NORFOLK, Va. – Senior guard Jonathan Wade of the Norfolk State men’s basketball team earned the league’s co-Player of the Week award when the MEAC office announced its weekly honors on Monday afternoon.

Wade led the Spartans to a pair of conference wins last week. He averaged 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in those two games while shooting 68 percent from the field.

Last Monday, Wade scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 74-64 win at Coppin State. He then followed that up with a 31-point night on Saturday at home against Bethune-Cookman. Wade tallied the second-most points of his career on 11-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

He led the Spartans to second-half comebacks after NSU trailed at the half in both games.

On the season, the Panama City, Fla., native leads the MEAC in scoring at 19.9 points per game. He is also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 51 percent overall and 40 percent from 3-point range.

It marked NSU’s second player of the week award this year following Zaynah Robinson in the first week of the season. Bakari Copeland of Maryland Eastern Shore was also named MEAC co-Player of the Week on Monday in addition to Wade.

The Spartans host North Carolina A&T tonight at 8 p.m. for Greek Night before hitting the road for a weekend at South Carolina State and Savannah State.