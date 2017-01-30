Man robs Hampton 7-Eleven at knifepoint, steals money from charity jar

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help finding the man who robbed the 7-Eleven located in the 3400 block of Commander Sheppard Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the robber came into the store, pulled out a utility knife and demanded money.

After the receiving the cash, the man stole money from a charity jar that was on the counter.

He then ran away from the store in a northeast direction.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black garment covering his face, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.