CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect after a BB&T was hit Monday.

Police say a man entered the bank in the 100 block of Mill Creek Parkway around 4:15 p.m.

The man said he was armed and left with cash from the bank.

Police say the suspect is a white male, 60-67 years old, 5’11”, stocky build, last seen wearing a bright orange vest, dark stocking cap, and work boots.

If you have any information that may help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.