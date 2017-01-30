Boy Scouts open membership to transgender children

The Boy Scouts of America says it will begin accepting members based on the gender indicated on their applications, opening the door for transgender children to become scouts.

Previously, the organization deferred to an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for programs.

“However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” BSA spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement.

“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application. Our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.”

