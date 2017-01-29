Virginia brewery makes Oreo-flavored beer

RICHMOND, Va. – Oreos and beer? A Virginia brewery has put the unlikely combination into a can.

The Veil Brewing Co. debuted a new Oreo-flavored beer on January 24.

“That’s right. You heard right. We took our 7% robust chocolate milk stout Hornswoggler and conditioned it on hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies,” The Veil Brewing Co. announced on Instagram. “If you like Oreo cookies, this is a must try.”