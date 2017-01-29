Norfolk-based USS Cole provides assistance to Iranian-flagged boat

The USS Cole (DDG 67) provided assistance to an Iranian-flagged boat on Friday.

The Norfolk-based Arleigh Burke-glass guided missile destroyer conducted an approach and assist in response to a distress call from a 75-foot stranded dhow that was flying the Iranian flag on January 27, 2017.

The USS Cole provided assistance by supplying 17 gallons of diesel fuel.

“We have an important role and responsibility to aid our fellow mariners in distress,” said Cmdr. David Wroe, commanding officer of Cole. “It was a pleasure to use our training to support the sailors with something even as little as a few cans of fuel.”

According to a release from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the U.S. Navy and coalition forces have “a longstanding tradition of helping mariners in distress by providing medical assistance, engineering assistance as well as conducting search-and-rescue missions when called upon.”

The USS Cole is currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations conducting maritime security operations.