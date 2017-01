HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in the 100 block of South King Street Sunday morning.

Both a warehouse and commercial fishing vessel caught fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Newport New Fire are assisting crews at the scene.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Hampton Police assisting on scene of a large fire in Downtown Hampton. Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WjHyb6IH5w — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 29, 2017