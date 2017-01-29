Busch Gardens Williamsburg offering free 2-park passes for preschoolers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Children ages 3 to 5 will be able to enjoy unlimited admission to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA from March 25 and September 10.

Register your eligible child for the 2-Park Preschool Pass online here. Once you register, a confirmation voucher will be sent to your inbox.

Then, visit any ticket window at Busch Gardens Williamsburg or Water Country USA and present your confirmation voucher and your childs birth certificate or travel passport.

Registration must be completed by May 31. Ticket redemption is available through September 10.