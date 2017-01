VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office donated more than 650 recycled prescription bottles to the Virginia Beach SPCA’s veterinary clinic.

The sheriff’s office started collecting the bottles over the past few months to use for pet medication.

Since last spring, more than 2,000 bottles have been donated.

If you’d like to donate, drop off your prescription bottles at the clinic at 3040 Holland Road. Be sure to remove your personal information first!