× Undetermined Death Investigation underway in Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. — Detectives are investigating an undetermined death after a man’s body was found in a vehicle in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Somebody noticed the body and called police just after 4 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 47-year-old man inside the vehicle.

Officials tell News 3 the investigation is currently on-going.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.