NORFOLK, Va. – One adult and two children have been displaced following a fire at a two-story home in the 2500 block of Barre Street.

Crews arrived at 1 p.m. and saw smoke and flames from outside of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 1:15 p.m.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, but a cat was revived by crews on scene with the use of a pet oxygen mask.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.